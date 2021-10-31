Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BPDB signs power purchase deal with gas-based UCPL

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Staff Correspondent

BPDB signs power purchase deal with gas-based UCPL

BPDB signs power purchase deal with gas-based UCPL

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has signed a power purchase agreement with United Chattogram Power Limited (UCPL) to set up a 590 MW gas-based combined cycle power plant in Anwara, Chattogram.
 BPDB secretary Saiful Islam Azad and chairman of United Group and managing director of UCPL Mainuddin Hasan Sharif signed and the contract on behalf of their respective organizations. Power secretary Habibur Rahman and BPDB chairman Belayet Hossain spoke on the occasion at Biduyt Bhaban on Thursday.
According to the PPA, the BPDB will purchase electricity from the plant over a period of 22 years at a tariff of US Cents 3.6867 (equivalent to Tk 2.95) per kilowatt hour if the plant is run through natural gas. If it uses R-LNG, the tariff will be US Cents 6.8043, equivalent to Tk (5.44) per kilowatt hour (each unit).
 As per the contract, the UCPL, a subsidiary of United Group, has the option to operate through natural gas, if available, or through imported re-gasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG).
Two Japanese firms will have 40 percent stake in the project while United Group will hold the remaining 60 percent, BPDB officials said.
The UCPL will set up the plant on 12.5-acre of land in Anwara and start commercial operation by January 28, 2026.  
Two more contracts-implementation agreement (IA) with Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) and gas supply agreement (GSA) with Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited -- were also signed at the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US stocks overcome inflation fears but Europe succumbs
Japan’s ANA forecasts $880m annual net loss
African continent has huge investment opportunities: Speakers
Eggs, chicken prices soar as local poultry industry falters
Sonali Bank honors three of its senior banker
IFIC Bank inks MoU with Rupayan Housing Estate
MBL donates 75 thousand blankets to PM’s relief fund
NRBC Bank donates blankets to the PM’s Relief Fund


Latest News
Ish Sodhi removes Virat Kohli, India in trouble
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Vested quarter is conspiring to hinder development: Kamal
G20 agree on target to keep warming below 1.5 degrees
Trent Boult gives New Zealand early breakthrough
Rotary working for distressed people: Minister
Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup
Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
Most Read News
Revisiting the long road of judicial independence
Karachi: Five dead, six injured in explosion
Ecuador suspends mountain-climbing after deadly avalanche
Forensic law for future investigation
Oppressing women impoverishs country
How much will COP-26 save the world?
Rich nations sound alarm
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
‘BD never to give indulgence to communal politics’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft