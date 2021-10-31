

BPDB signs power purchase deal with gas-based UCPL

BPDB secretary Saiful Islam Azad and chairman of United Group and managing director of UCPL Mainuddin Hasan Sharif signed and the contract on behalf of their respective organizations. Power secretary Habibur Rahman and BPDB chairman Belayet Hossain spoke on the occasion at Biduyt Bhaban on Thursday.

According to the PPA, the BPDB will purchase electricity from the plant over a period of 22 years at a tariff of US Cents 3.6867 (equivalent to Tk 2.95) per kilowatt hour if the plant is run through natural gas. If it uses R-LNG, the tariff will be US Cents 6.8043, equivalent to Tk (5.44) per kilowatt hour (each unit).

As per the contract, the UCPL, a subsidiary of United Group, has the option to operate through natural gas, if available, or through imported re-gasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG).

Two Japanese firms will have 40 percent stake in the project while United Group will hold the remaining 60 percent, BPDB officials said.

The UCPL will set up the plant on 12.5-acre of land in Anwara and start commercial operation by January 28, 2026.

Two more contracts-implementation agreement (IA) with Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) and gas supply agreement (GSA) with Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited -- were also signed at the function.





