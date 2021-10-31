CSE gets BSEC nod to set up maiden commodity exchange market

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) to establish a commodity exchange market subject to ensuring consumer rights and all necessary infrastructure facilities.

The BSEC issued a letter to the port city bourse regarding the matter on Thursday. BSEC officials said the regulator approved the CSE's proposal for taking initiatives on establishing a commodity exchange market in the country subject to fulfilling some conditions.

In order to establish and operate a commodity exchange, certain infrastructure facilities and capacities must be ensured before commencing full-fledged operations, according to the letter. BSEC asked the bourse to set up a regulatory body for registered warehouse facilities, warehousing, storing and transfer of commodities.

The CSE must take quality assurance measures, appropriate pricing and control measures to ensure consumer rights and awareness programmes for market participants, it said.

The port city bourse was also asked to collect the appropriate data on commodities for the purpose of assessment and management of overall risks. It was also asked to submit institutional and structural proposals for formation of the commodity exchange market, the letter said.

After fulfilling all the above conditions and ensuring necessary facilities, BSEC would give the final approval for establishing the commodity exchange facilities, BSEC officials said.

CSE officials said the bourse could now give full-fledged efforts to launching the product on the stock market. Officials of the BSEC and CSE would visit different countries to make assessments on the functions and operations of commodity exchanges there.

The CSE has been working to launch a commodity exchange market in the country with the aim of providing commodity businesses and consumers with a centralised marketplace. Organised and transparent market could play a key role in reducing syndicates and price manipulation, analysts said.

Earlier, the port city bourse submitted a concept paper regarding the matter to BSEC and sought the commission's approval to go forward with its plan, the CSE officials said.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCE) of India has agreed to provide CSE with consultancy services. The MCE would help the bourse to frame rules and regulations, identify products, formulate clearing, settlement and surveillance methods and a five-year business plan, they said.

There would be many more things, including storage mechanisms and management, delivery system and human resources to be considered before setting up the market, the CSE officials said. The bourse wants to allow all kinds of investors to trade their commodities on the new platform, they said. A commodity exchange market is a physical or virtual platform where one can trade various commodities at current or future dates.

A commodity exchange is an organised market for the purchase and sale of enforceable contracts to deliver a commodity such as wheat, gold, or cotton or a financial instrument such as foreign currencies at some future date.



