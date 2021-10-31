Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 October, 2021, 9:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CSE gets BSEC nod to set up maiden commodity exchange market

Published : Sunday, 31 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 283
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) to establish a commodity exchange market subject to ensuring consumer rights and all necessary infrastructure facilities.
The BSEC issued a letter to the port city bourse regarding the matter on Thursday. BSEC officials said the regulator approved the CSE's proposal for taking initiatives on establishing a commodity exchange market in the country subject to fulfilling some conditions.
In order to establish and operate a commodity exchange, certain infrastructure facilities and capacities must be ensured before commencing full-fledged operations, according to the letter. BSEC asked the bourse to set up a regulatory body for registered warehouse facilities, warehousing, storing and transfer of commodities.
The CSE must take quality assurance measures, appropriate pricing and control measures to ensure consumer rights and awareness programmes for market participants, it said.
The port city bourse was also asked to collect the appropriate data on commodities for the purpose of assessment and management of overall risks. It was also asked to submit institutional and structural proposals for formation of the commodity exchange market, the letter said.
After fulfilling all the above conditions and ensuring necessary facilities, BSEC would give the final approval for establishing the commodity exchange facilities, BSEC officials said.
CSE officials said the bourse could now give full-fledged efforts to launching the product on the stock market. Officials of the BSEC and CSE would visit different countries to make assessments on the functions and operations of commodity exchanges there.
The CSE has been working to launch a commodity exchange market in the country with the aim of providing commodity businesses and consumers with a centralised marketplace. Organised and transparent market could play a key role in reducing syndicates and price manipulation, analysts said.
Earlier, the port city bourse submitted a concept paper regarding the matter to BSEC and sought the commission's approval to go forward with its plan, the CSE officials said.
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCE) of India has agreed to provide CSE with consultancy services. The MCE would help the bourse to frame rules and regulations, identify products, formulate clearing, settlement and surveillance methods and a five-year business plan, they said.
There would be many more things, including storage mechanisms and management, delivery system and human resources to be considered before setting up the market, the CSE officials said. The bourse wants to allow all kinds of investors to trade their commodities on the new platform, they said. A commodity exchange market is a physical or virtual platform where one can trade various commodities at current or future dates.
A commodity exchange is an organised market for the purchase and sale of enforceable contracts to deliver a commodity such as wheat, gold, or cotton or a financial instrument such as foreign currencies at some future date.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US stocks overcome inflation fears but Europe succumbs
Japan’s ANA forecasts $880m annual net loss
African continent has huge investment opportunities: Speakers
Eggs, chicken prices soar as local poultry industry falters
Sonali Bank honors three of its senior banker
IFIC Bank inks MoU with Rupayan Housing Estate
MBL donates 75 thousand blankets to PM’s relief fund
NRBC Bank donates blankets to the PM’s Relief Fund


Latest News
Ish Sodhi removes Virat Kohli, India in trouble
Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter
Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival
Vested quarter is conspiring to hinder development: Kamal
G20 agree on target to keep warming below 1.5 degrees
Trent Boult gives New Zealand early breakthrough
Rotary working for distressed people: Minister
Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup
Afghanistan thrash Namibia by 62 runs
Most Read News
Revisiting the long road of judicial independence
Karachi: Five dead, six injured in explosion
Ecuador suspends mountain-climbing after deadly avalanche
Forensic law for future investigation
Oppressing women impoverishs country
How much will COP-26 save the world?
Rich nations sound alarm
BCL leader bashed over demanding conference
Muniria Juba Tabligh United Arab Emirates chapter organises a mahfil
‘BD never to give indulgence to communal politics’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft