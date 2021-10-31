PM likely to open BD investment roadshow in London Thursday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate Bangladesh investment roadshow in the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday next to attract institutional and angel investors from the United Kingdom in Bangladesh's IT, energy and power and food and agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate an investment summit titled "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Trade and Investment Potentials in Bangladesh" in Manchester, UK on Monday (November 8).

"Prime Minister will open the "Roadshow and investment summit during her visit at UK to join the COP26 as Climate vulnerable Forum (CVF)," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a media briefing on Saturday.

A high-level delegation team from Bangladesh will be attended by angel investors, institutional investors, Non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and Institutions from the United Kingdom will join both the programme, he said.

The Premier is scheduled to leave for the UK Today (Sunday) to join the COP26 where, Momen said, she would address the high-level meeting of COP26 on November 1 in Glasgow.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), in partnership with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh High Commission in London, is going to organize the roadshow on 'Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnership'.

The summit will be held at Churchill Auditorium of Queen Elizabeth II Centre Broad Sanctuary in London SW1P 3EE in the United Kingdom.

Later, another investment summit on "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Trade and Investment Potentials in Bangladesh" will also be held at Manchester, UK on November 8. The summit will be held at Manchester Central Convention Complex Windmill St of Manchester M2 3GX, the United Kingdom.

BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said the roadshow is going to be organized in the UK to get more investments and it will focus on foreign direct investment (FDI) and the capital market.

He informed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the roadshow and business communities from Bangladesh and the United Kingdom will attend.

He urged non-resident Bangladeshis living in the UK to invest in the capital market for a maximum return. "Bangladesh needs more international investment for the development of major sectors. In this case, we urge UK entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh," said the BSEC chairman.

"We have a long-time friendship with the country as a big business partner. A large number of Bangladeshis live in that country," he added.



