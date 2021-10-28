Fire from AC blast hurts 7 in capital

Seven people including a couple, their two-year-old son and one other received burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in the capital's Gulshan on Wednesday.

The condition of three members of the same family is critical. They were

taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The fire broke out at a residential building at Gulshan-2 in the capital at around 11:35am yesterday. Lima Khanam, Duty Officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters confirmed the incident.

"We assume the fire started as a result of an air conditioner (AC) explosion on the second floor of the building," said Lima and added, "Seven people, including a rickshaw puller and two pedestrians, were injured in the blast. The injured were sent to hospital for treatment."

Rafiqul Islam Rajib, 35, manager of the corporate branch of a private bank, his wife Maliha Anha Urmi, 32, their son Masrur Md Rafin, 2, and house help Moni, 35 are burnt in the incident.

Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute Resident Surgeon Ayub Hossain said, 4 people including children have been brought to the institute in Gulshan incident. Rajib was lightly burnt. The condition of other 3 patients is critical. Maliha Anha Urmi faced 70 percent burn, Masrur Rafin and housemaid 30 percent.

Imdadul Haque, uncle of the burnt Rajib, told the media that, "Rajib was in another room at home at the time of the incident and was getting ready for the office."

Richshaw puller and pedestrian were released after getting the first aid.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the 6-storey building No. 37, Road No. 103, Gulshan-2. The fire later spread to other floors. 6 units of the fire service came to the spot and brought the fire under control after trying for about half an hour.









