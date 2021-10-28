50 BNP activists sent to jail

50 activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over Tuesday's clash with police in the capital's Naya Paltan.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque passed

the order.

Sub Inspector Monjurul Hasan Khan of Paltan police, also investigation officer in the case produced them before the court.

The IO prayed to the court for a seven-day remand for first 15 activists of them and prayed to the court to send the rest accused to jail.

The Court would not hear the prayer on remand as all court proceedings were stopped due to death of Senior Adcvoate Abdul Baset Majumder.

However, the court fixed today (Thursday) for hearing on remand hearing.

Police filed the case mentioning 97 names with Paltan Police Station onTuesday night bringing charges of assaulting police, obstructing government work and holding illegal rallies.

Earlier, the clash broke out when the opposition men tried to bring out a procession after a rally in front of their party office on Tuesday.

The policemen and the activists hurled brickbats at each other during the half-hour clash that spread to the Nightingale intersection and adjacent areas.

Several BNP men and at least six policemen were injured during the clash.







