

Baset Majumder passes away

The veteran jurist breathed his last due to old age complications at the age of 83 while undergoing

treatment at United Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday at 8:18 am.

He was buried in his family Graveyard at Laksham in Cumilla in the evening after his third namaz-e-janaza was held in Cumilla.

Earlier, his second namaz-e-janaza was held on Supreme Court premises at 2.30 pm.

Abdul Baset Majumder, also the former president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and popularly known as a lawyer for the poor (Goriber Ainjibi) is survived by wife, two sons, two daughters and a host of admirers.

On Wednesday morning, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain announced the functions of the Appellate Division and High Court Division of the Supreme Court suspended today's proceedings in honour of the veteran jurist, Supreme Court administration issued a notification to this effect.

Meanwhile, all trial proceedings of the lower courts in Dhaka were also suspended for today showing respect to the veteran lawyer.

Tributes were paid on behalf of President Md Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, both the Appellate and High Court Division judges, former judges, Law Minister Anisul Huq, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and SCBA Secretary Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal among others.











