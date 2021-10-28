Govt to buy 2 Russian copters for police

The government on Wednesday approved a proposal to buy two helicopters from Russia at a cost of Tk 428 crore for Bangladesh Police.

The proposal was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, police department under the Department of Public Security has approved in principle the purchase -- on G2G basis -- of two Mi-171A2 model helicopters from the state-owned JSC Russian Helicopters at a cost of Tk 428,12,49,316.

The meeting also approved another proposal to procure some 90,000 tonnes of fertiliser to meet the growing demand in the country, said Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin while briefing reporters after the virtual meeting

He said the BCIC would procure some 30,000 tonnes of granular urea fertiliser from KAFCO, Bangladesh with around Tk 1.85 billion, another 30,000 metric tons of bulk prield urea fertiliser from Muntajat, Qatar with

around Tk 1.89 billion and the rest of 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) with around Tk 1.90 billion.

Arefin said the CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Secondary and Higher Education Division for awarding the contracts of two packages to the joint venture of The Builders Engineers Associates Ltd, Electro Global, package no-PW-6(2), and to the joint venture of MBPL and ATCL with around Tk 1.0 billion under the project for further development of Bangladesh Agricultural University.

He also informed that a proposal from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) for procuring tabs was withdrawn from the meeting and it is likely to be submitted again before the next meeting.









