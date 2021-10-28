Extradition from UK subject to legal process, says envoy

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said on Wednesday that bilateral Extradition Treaty to facilitate expeditious extradition of fugitive criminals between Bangladesh and UK is in place, it is a very legal process and British government cannot do anything without the verdict of the Court.

"The law is in place, it is now under the jurisdiction of the Court, now the issue is not at the discussion level between the two gov

ernmentsthe Court will decide the issue," the British High Commissioner said while replying to a question about the updates on the bilateral Extradition Treaty to facilitate expeditious extradition of fugitive criminals between Bangladesh and UK.

Replying to another question on the election process in Bangladesh, High Commissioner Dickson said election is a process that is driven by the local political party and the Election Commission, foreigners have nothing to contribute here.

The British envoy made the remarks while responding to a question at "DCAB Talk" held at Jatiya Press Club. Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted the event. DCAB President Pantho Rahaman and General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke at the event.

Prior to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed meeting with her British counterpart, DCAB arranged the talk with the British High Commissioner here on Wednesday.

The British envoy discuss different bi-lateral issues including Bangladesh upcoming election, Cop26, Rohingya issues, UK-BD defence relation, regional security issues, duty free market access of Bangladeshi product in UK market after Bangladesh's the LDC graduation, opportunity of UK-BD business and trade after Brexit.

"Good governance, transparent process, freedom of expression, protection of voters are challenges here but this is also true that it (Bangladesh) has strong capacity to conduct free election as the society has the courage to establish democratic process here in its own way," Robert Chatterton Dickson said.

It's not for the foreigners to say how the election should be carried out," he said, adding that it is a matter for the Bangladeshi people to decide.

The High Commissioner said there is plenty of expertise and talent in Bangladesh to make the election a Bangladesh-driven process reflecting the values of the country's constitution.

"It is important that all the voices and all political parties are able to participate in the elections and are able to have confidence in the electoral process," he remarks.

High Commissioner Dickson said it would be good to have an election that is transparent and openly contested.

The High Commissioner referred to the Bangladesh constitution and laid emphasis on fulfilling the constitutional ambition.

Appreciating Bangladesh's development in economic and social areas, Dickson said the UK government will continue the duty free quota access to Bangladesh's product into the UK market up to 2029 just to support the graduation process of Bangladesh from LDC to develop country.

"Bangladesh will get more opportunity to do business in UK following the changes in trade and commerce in UK after Brexit," he said.

UK and Bangladesh will work together in next decade in areas like security, trade, marine security as part of our indo-pacific strategy of the British government.







