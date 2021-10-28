Video
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:54 AM
Home Front Page

SSC exams from Nov 14

Number of candidates up by 1.79 lakh

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Staff Correspondent

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will commence on November 14, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
The minister also said that coaching centres across the country will remain closed from November 8 to 25.
She said the total number of SSC and equivalent candidates in 2021 has increased by 1,79,334 as compared to 2020.
Examinations for Science, Humanities and Commerce groups will be held on separate days, she said, adding that results would be published within a month after the exams end.
A total of 22,27,113 students are expected to take the SSC and equivalent exams this session.
In total, 18,00,998 examinees will sit for SSC exams under nine general boards.
At the briefing, the minister also hinted that the 2022's SSC and equivalent exams may not be held in February.


