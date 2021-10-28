Covid claims 7 more

At least seven more deaths were reported in the country from Covid-19 while 306 more people have tested positive for the virus in last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to a press release of the DGHS issued on Wednesday, the current positivity rate was reported at 1.53 percent after 19,951

samples were tested in 833 laboratories across the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh reported six casualties and 276 cases.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached at 27,841 and the case tally increased to 15,68,563 in the country.

Among the deaths reported on Wednesday, three people have died in Dhaka division, two died in Khulna division and one each in Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions.

During the same period, 288 patients were declared free of Covid-19 with a 97.70pc recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,823 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,014 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.





