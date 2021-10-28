Video
Bahadderhat Flyover

Crack in a ramp not for structural fault: CDA

Vehicle movement resumes soon

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Oct 27: The crack that appeared in the ramp of M A Mannan Flyover at Bahadderhat in Chattogram city on Monday night is not a structural faults.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) said an expert team had examined the pillars on Wednesday morning.
"The expert team said the crack that had appeared in the pillar is not structural faults. So, there is no problem of resuming the movement of vehicles on the flyover," Hasan said.
"After the report is published expected to be found on Thursday, we shall open the flyover for vehicular movement. But the movement of heavy vehicles on the said ramp will be banned," he said.
    The Design Planning Management (DPM), the then Consultant of the project, sent a three-member experts committee to examine the defects on Wednesday.
They examined the pillar and came to the decision that there was no structural fault of the pillar. But it was a false casting during the construction that caused the crack and it is a negligible one, he said.
The expert team was comprised of Engineer K M Sobhan and Muhammad Shahjahan.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman, the project Director of the M A Manna Flyover at Bahadderhat said the expert team would submit their written report on Thursday.
Mahfuzur Rahman, who is now Project Director of the 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway, said the ramp had been constructed for the movement of lighter vehicles including Bus, car and Taxies.
Heavy vehicles including covered van and lorries are strictly prohibited on the said ramp.
He said the traffic department should ensure the ban on the movement of heavy vehicles.
Meanwhile with the appearance of the false crack of the ramp the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) banned the vehicular movement on the flyover since Monday night.
CDA officials said the ramp was constructed for lighter vehicles and the pillar was damaged due to the load of heavier ones.
Meanwhile, the 1.33 km long flyover was opened in October of 2013 after construction at a cost of Tk 1.06 billion stretching from Chandgaon residential area to Bahaddarhat intersection.  
Besides, a ramp was added to the flyover leading to Kalurghat later in 2017. The Chattogram Development Authority took steps to link a 326-m-long and 6.7-m-wide ramp with the flyover in December 2016.  
Experts said authorities opened the flyover ignoring a proposal of setting up a loop.
The construction of the flyover started in December 2010 and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened it to the public almost three years later.
In November 2012, a girder collapsed during the flyover's construction, leaving 14 people dead. Earlier in June that year, a rickshaw puller was injured after a girder fell during the construction.
Project Director Mahfuzur Rahman said there was a height barrier and signboard at the time of [the ramp's] opening. But it was now missing.
Following the missing of the sign board of height barrier, all heavy vehicles, including billet transfer cars and covered vans, began using the route.


