President summons 15th session of JS Nov 14

The 15th session of the Parliament will begin at 4:00pm on November 14. President M Abdul Hamid on Wednesday issued an order to start the 15th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad.

An official statement said, the session will begin

at 4:00pm on November 14 (Sunday) at the Parliament Complex at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka.

The President, also the head of the state, convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, it added.

Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is likely to hold a meeting with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair to fix the duration and agendas of the session.

Sources in the Parliament Secretariat said that this session of constitutional obligation will be shortened.

Earlier, the 14th session of the Parliament ended on September 16. According to the provisions, the interval between the two sessions of the Parliament shall not exceed 60 days.











