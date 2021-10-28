RoRo Ferry tilts, capsizes at Paturia Ghat



Divers of Bangladesh Fire Service conduct rescue drives at Paturia in Manikganj on Wednesday as a RoRo Ferry-Amanat Shah of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC)-carrying 15 goods-laden trucks, covered vans, private cars and several motorcycles, capsized on its side in the Padma River near the Ghat No-5. (inset) a overturned goods-laden truck. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The ferry tilted when it anchored at the Ghat and tried to unload as quickly as possible after finding some difficulties, according to the BIWTC and Shipping Ministry officials.

BIWTC Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Aricha Md Zillur Rahman told journalists, "The ferry, after unloading two to three vehicles, started tilting and capsized near the Ghat No-5 at Paturia in Manikganj."

"Rescue efforts are underway. Two rescue vessels - Hamza and Protyoy - have been working to salvage the ferry. Hope it would be salvaged soon," he added.

However, no report of casualties was recorded till filing of this report at 7:15pm on Wednesday. Most people disembarked after the ferry anchored. A few swam to the shore. Though Fire Service divers made several dives to find trapped people in the partially sunken ferry, no one was found until 12:30pm.

According to Fire Service and Civil Defence

officials, they were continuing the rescue operation. It would continue until the ferry is salvaged.

High officials and employees of various departments including police and Fire Service have visited the spot of the accident.

After the incident, the Shipping Ministry has formed a seven-member probe body led by the ministry's Additional Secretary Sultan Abdul Hamid to find out the reasons of the accident. It was given seven working days to submit the probe report to the ministry.

Divers of Bangladesh Fire Service conduct rescue drives at Paturia in Manikganj on Wednesday as a RoRo Ferry-Amanat Shah of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC)-carrying 15 goods-laden trucks, covered vans, private cars and several motorcycles, capsized on its side in the Padma River near the Ghat No-5. (inset) a overturned goods-laden truck. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A passenger, Swapan Bhattacharya, said when the ferry started unloading passengers and vehicles at the terminal, it started tilting as water started entering it when it was in the middle of the river. Within a couple of minutes, it sank close to the Ghat.

At that time, he jumped into the water leaving his motorcycle and swam ashore safely, he said, adding that his bike was not yet recovered. There were several motorcycles and 15 to 16 goods-laden trucks.

Sareng Mukhlesur Rahman, in-charge of the ferry, said the ferry tilted and sank at one stage while unloading the vehicles. The amount of water in the submerged area is low and there is not much current in the river. So, the reason behind the incident is still not clear.

A diver of the Fire Service team said he had conducted rescue dives in the sunken ferry several times. He had not been able to find anyone yet. Rescue operations are being hampered as trucks have piled up in the sunken ferry.

Manikganj Superintendent of Police Golam Azad Khan said, 'Hundreds of policemen are on duty at the accident site. Rescue operations are underway.'

The details about the accident will be informed later, he said.

BIWTC DGM Md Zillur Rahman said the rescue ships Hamza and Protyoy have arrived to salvage the sunken ferry.









A RoRo Ferry-Shah Amanat of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC)-carrying 15 goods-laden trucks, covered vans, private cars and several motorcycles, capsized on its side in the Padma River near the Ghat No-5 of Paturia in Manikganj on Wednesday morning.The ferry tilted when it anchored at the Ghat and tried to unload as quickly as possible after finding some difficulties, according to the BIWTC and Shipping Ministry officials.BIWTC Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Aricha Md Zillur Rahman told journalists, "The ferry, after unloading two to three vehicles, started tilting and capsized near the Ghat No-5 at Paturia in Manikganj.""Rescue efforts are underway. Two rescue vessels - Hamza and Protyoy - have been working to salvage the ferry. Hope it would be salvaged soon," he added.However, no report of casualties was recorded till filing of this report at 7:15pm on Wednesday. Most people disembarked after the ferry anchored. A few swam to the shore. Though Fire Service divers made several dives to find trapped people in the partially sunken ferry, no one was found until 12:30pm.According to Fire Service and Civil Defenceofficials, they were continuing the rescue operation. It would continue until the ferry is salvaged.High officials and employees of various departments including police and Fire Service have visited the spot of the accident.After the incident, the Shipping Ministry has formed a seven-member probe body led by the ministry's Additional Secretary Sultan Abdul Hamid to find out the reasons of the accident. It was given seven working days to submit the probe report to the ministry.According to the BIWTC officials, the ferry was in service for about 41 years since its commissioning in 1980. The oldest ferry was not certified recently after necessary inspection.A passenger, Swapan Bhattacharya, said when the ferry started unloading passengers and vehicles at the terminal, it started tilting as water started entering it when it was in the middle of the river. Within a couple of minutes, it sank close to the Ghat.At that time, he jumped into the water leaving his motorcycle and swam ashore safely, he said, adding that his bike was not yet recovered. There were several motorcycles and 15 to 16 goods-laden trucks.Sareng Mukhlesur Rahman, in-charge of the ferry, said the ferry tilted and sank at one stage while unloading the vehicles. The amount of water in the submerged area is low and there is not much current in the river. So, the reason behind the incident is still not clear.A diver of the Fire Service team said he had conducted rescue dives in the sunken ferry several times. He had not been able to find anyone yet. Rescue operations are being hampered as trucks have piled up in the sunken ferry.Manikganj Superintendent of Police Golam Azad Khan said, 'Hundreds of policemen are on duty at the accident site. Rescue operations are underway.'The details about the accident will be informed later, he said.BIWTC DGM Md Zillur Rahman said the rescue ships Hamza and Protyoy have arrived to salvage the sunken ferry.