RAJSHAHI, Oct 27: A bullet-hit body of a young man was found at Char Mazardia border of Paba upazila in Rajshahi.

The youth was identified as Mithu, who was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF), according to local people.

However, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police have not yet confirmed that he was killed by BSF. They said that an investigation has been launched into the matter.