Hand washing practice imperative for preventing diseases: Experts

RAJSHAHI, Oct 27: Public health experts unanimously observed that many water and airborne diseases could be prevented through making the people conscious about hand washing.

They also viewed that concerted efforts of all government and non-government organisations concerned are indispensable for attaining success in this regard amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, it is high time to transform the sanitation campaign into a social movement for building a healthy society through limiting the Covid-19 infection. They came up with the observation while addressing a meeting at CDC Training Room in City Bhaban on Wednesday. WaterAid Bangladesh and Village Education Resource Centre (VERC) jointly organized the discussion in observance of World Hand Washing Day 2021. Superintending Engineer of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Nur Islam Tusser addressed the meeting as chief guest with its Chief Community Development Officer Azizur Rahman in the chair. Wateraid Zonal Coordinator Rezaul Huda, RCC Environment Officer Syed Mahmud Hossain and VERC Project Manager Muhammad Kamruzzaman also spoke.

Nur Islam Tusser said the hygiene and sanitation campaign should be successful for the sake of keeping the environment free from pollution side by side with saving people from being infected. -BSS