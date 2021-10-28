37 competing for each seat



Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar visits an examination hall of admission test under 2020-21 academic year on Tuesday. photo: observer

Admission test of B-Unit Arts and Anthropology faculty was held on the first day.

CU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar and Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Benu Kumar Dey visited the admission test halls.

Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar expressed satisfaction over the spontaneous participation of the admission candidates in the admission test. Meanwhile, B-Unit Admission Committee Co-ordinator and Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Mahibul Aziz, Deans of various faculties, Registrars, leaders of CU Teachers Association, Senior Teachers, Proctors and Assistant Proctors, and journalists of various print and electronic media were present.





CHATTOGRAM, Oct 27: Chittagong University (CU) admission test for the 2020-2021 academic year started on Tuesday.Admission test of B-Unit Arts and Anthropology faculty was held on the first day.CU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar and Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Benu Kumar Dey visited the admission test halls.Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar expressed satisfaction over the spontaneous participation of the admission candidates in the admission test. Meanwhile, B-Unit Admission Committee Co-ordinator and Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Mahibul Aziz, Deans of various faculties, Registrars, leaders of CU Teachers Association, Senior Teachers, Proctors and Assistant Proctors, and journalists of various print and electronic media were present.