RUET to reopen its dormitories today

RAJSHAHI, Oct 27: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) is going to reopen its dormitories today (Thursday) through maintaining health rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The dormitories are going to be reopened for the convenience of the students after around one and half years of unexpected closure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to this, necessary preparations, including ensuring of conservancy, health instruments and isolation centre at medical, were completed.

Students Adviser Prof Rabiul Awal said that the students can enter into their respective dormitory from 8.00 am tomorrow upon submission of the corona certificate or registration card.

The RUET took the decision in a meeting of its syndicate, highest policy making body of the technological university, held early this month with Vice-chancellor Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh in the chair.

"We have taken the decision for the greater interest of the students," said Prof Islam, adding that many of the departments are taking examinations in-persons at present.

So, reopening of the dormitories has become crucial as the students are suffering a lot due to accommodation crises at present.

After completion of the on-going examination another syndicate meeting will be held to take decision of reopening of the classes in-persons in due time, Prof Islam added.







