Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RUET to reopen its dormitories today

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 27: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) is going to reopen its dormitories today (Thursday) through maintaining health rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic.  
The dormitories are going to be reopened for the convenience of the students after around one and half years of unexpected closure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prior to this, necessary preparations, including ensuring of conservancy, health instruments and isolation centre at medical, were completed.
Students Adviser Prof Rabiul Awal said that the students can enter into their respective dormitory from 8.00 am tomorrow upon submission of the corona certificate or registration card.    
The RUET took the decision in a meeting of its syndicate, highest policy making body of the technological university, held early this month with Vice-chancellor Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh in the chair.
"We have taken the decision for the greater interest of the students," said Prof Islam, adding that many of the departments are taking examinations in-persons at present.
So, reopening of the dormitories has become crucial as the students are suffering a lot due to accommodation crises at present.
After completion of the on-going examination another syndicate meeting will be held to take decision of reopening of the classes in-persons in due time, Prof Islam added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hand washing practice imperative for preventing diseases: Experts
37 competing for each seat
RUET to reopen its dormitories today
Bangabandhu Engineers' Parishad of Bangaldesh Water Development  Board
BFUJ new committee takes over charge
Atiqul for building social resistance against degenerate culture
Ctg records lowest 0.61pc Covid-19 positivity rates
4 Jamaat leaders held in Joypurhat


Latest News
SC senior lawyer Abdul Baset laid to rest
Concerted efforts needed to avail new GSP+ in EU market: Tipu
Probe body formed over ferry tilting in Paturia Ghat
Man’s body found in Bogura 15-day after missing
Indian-origin Anita Anand is Canada's new Defence Minister
'BJP trying to polarize WB by-polls by using Bangladesh violence'
Mahmudullah stresses on reassessing Tigers batting plan
SSC exams: Coaching centres to remain shut from Nov 8 to 25
5G services to be rolled out on trial basis this year: Jabbar
BNP is patron of communal forces: Quader
Most Read News
SSC exams begin Nov 14
Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police
Bangladesh reports seven deaths from Covid
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse
5 to walk gallows for killing a small trader in 2012
BICC building at Motijheel catches fire
11 dead in Iraq attack blamed on IS group: security sources
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Meritime University
US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft