Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:53 AM
BFUJ new committee takes over charge

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

The newly elected Executive Committee of the BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists on Wednesday took over the charge of the union for the next three years.
The outgoing committee has handed over the charges to the newly elected BFUJ President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad through a joint meeting held at its office of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here.
After assuming the office, the president and the secretary general vowed to work for upholding the dignity of the union and accelerate the movement for realizing rights of the journalists.
The outgoing BFUJ president Mollah Jalal chaired the joint meeting where vice presidents Madhusudan Mondal, Afroza Akter Deu and Mosharraf Hossain, joint secretary generals Sheikh Mamunur Rashid and Amit Ray, office secretary Sebika Rani, executive members Ummul Wara Sweety, Dr Utpal Kumar Sarker, Nure Jannat Akter Sima and Sheikh Nazmul Haque Saikat were present.    -BSS


