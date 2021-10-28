Atiqul for building social resistance against degenerate culture

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Wednesday called upon all for building social resistance against all degenerate culture.

"We have to battle against all ill culture so that the youths could build themselves as the worthy citizens in the society," he said.

He was speaking at a seminar on 'Kishore Gang Opo Shangskriti Abong Amader Koronio' organized by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at RAJUK Uttara Model College in the city as the chief guest.

Atiqul further said that the programme's slogan 'Sobar Hok Ektai Pon, Kishore Oporadh Korbo Domon' is very time befitting for controlling juvenile delinquency.

"Today's teenagers are the future of the country as they will run the state. So it is everyone's moral responsibility to show them the right path," he added.

The DNCC mayor underscored the need for taking necessary steps, including adequate correction measures, counseling and giving proper attention of family and society to eradicate juvenile delinquency and gang ill culture.

He said that all types of social media platforms including Facebook should be monitored regularly in a proper process.

He urged all concerned of educational institutions to inspire the students with the indigenous culture.

He added that in order to build the 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the teenagers have to be established as good citizens with proper education.

With RAB-1 Commander Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Momen in the chair, the programme was attended, among others, by Rajuk Uttara Model College Principal Brig Gen Taef Ul Haq. -BSS





