Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Atiqul for building social resistance against degenerate culture

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Wednesday called upon all for building social resistance against all degenerate culture.
"We have to battle against all ill culture so that the youths could build themselves as the worthy citizens in the society," he said.
He was speaking at a seminar on 'Kishore Gang Opo Shangskriti Abong Amader Koronio' organized by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at RAJUK Uttara Model College in the city as the chief guest.
Atiqul further said that the programme's slogan 'Sobar Hok Ektai Pon, Kishore Oporadh Korbo Domon' is very time befitting for controlling juvenile delinquency.
"Today's teenagers are the future of the country as they will run the state. So it is everyone's moral responsibility to show them the right path," he added.
The DNCC mayor underscored the need for taking necessary steps, including adequate correction measures, counseling and giving proper attention of family and society to eradicate juvenile delinquency and gang ill culture.
He said that all types of social media platforms including Facebook should be monitored regularly in a proper process.
He urged all concerned of educational institutions to inspire the students with the indigenous culture.
He added that in order to build the 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the teenagers have to be established as good citizens with proper education.
With RAB-1 Commander Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Momen in the chair, the programme was attended, among others, by Rajuk Uttara Model College Principal Brig Gen Taef Ul Haq.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hand washing practice imperative for preventing diseases: Experts
37 competing for each seat
RUET to reopen its dormitories today
Bangabandhu Engineers' Parishad of Bangaldesh Water Development  Board
BFUJ new committee takes over charge
Atiqul for building social resistance against degenerate culture
Ctg records lowest 0.61pc Covid-19 positivity rates
4 Jamaat leaders held in Joypurhat


Latest News
SC senior lawyer Abdul Baset laid to rest
Concerted efforts needed to avail new GSP+ in EU market: Tipu
Probe body formed over ferry tilting in Paturia Ghat
Man’s body found in Bogura 15-day after missing
Indian-origin Anita Anand is Canada's new Defence Minister
'BJP trying to polarize WB by-polls by using Bangladesh violence'
Mahmudullah stresses on reassessing Tigers batting plan
SSC exams: Coaching centres to remain shut from Nov 8 to 25
5G services to be rolled out on trial basis this year: Jabbar
BNP is patron of communal forces: Quader
Most Read News
SSC exams begin Nov 14
Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police
Bangladesh reports seven deaths from Covid
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse
5 to walk gallows for killing a small trader in 2012
BICC building at Motijheel catches fire
11 dead in Iraq attack blamed on IS group: security sources
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Meritime University
US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft