Ctg records lowest 0.61pc Covid-19 positivity rates

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 27: Chattogram district recorded lowest Covid-19 positivity rate of 0.61 percent while only ten fresh cases were reported after testing 1620 samples during the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The Covid-19 situation is improving consistently during the last few months, Civil Surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury, said.

With the newly infected cases, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients stands at 102,182 in the district.

"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus stood at 87,724 in the district with the recovery of 37 more patients in last 24 hours," Dr Ilias said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate is 85.85.

With no new death recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll steady 1,321 in the district.

A total of 1,478 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here.










