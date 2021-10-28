Payra Bridge: New gateway of  development

A long cherished dream of the people of country's southern part has finally come true. A virtual opening of the PayraBridge by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on last Sunday ended their prolonged wait. And now, with the bridge open for movements of all kinds of vehicles, sufferings of crossing the Payrawill be removed.



In addition to expressing gratitude to Prime Minister, people belonged to the region must not forget to thankone Shirshendu Biswas, whose letter moved the PM to expedite the construction of the bridge in 2016 when he was a fourth grader of Patuakhali Government Jubilee High School in 2016.



The bridge constructed on the Payra River in Lebukhali area will establish the road link between the coastal city of Kuakata and rest of the country. The 1.5-km-long four lane bridge built atTk around 15 billion is expected to save time, energy and money. Travellers from Kuakata to Barisal can now avoid the bustle of boarding the ferry. The importance of the bridge in the context of regular long tailback on either side of rivers over ferry crossing in our country is certainly immense.



Through the joint funding of Bangladesh government and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Chinese contractor Longjian Road and Bridge Company constructed the bridge.



Most importantly, in the country, Payra is the first bridge to be installed with health monitoring system that keeps such a mammoth establishment safe from earthquakes, lightning and other natural calamities.



Unquestionably, the bridge will now play as the driving force for the rapid development of the once neglected southern part. By bridging the gap with rest of the country, it will help change the socio-economic scenario of the region. With an easier communication now, Kuakata, a magnificent sea-beach will draw more tourists from across the country and help boost tourism related trade and commerce generating huge job opportunities. Obviously, operation of the bridge will add a new dynamic to country's blue economy next to Cox's Bazar.



Moreover, construction of the Payra Bridge was long felt for the full swing operation of Payra Sea Port. The bridge will play a key role to ensure 15 to 25% of 10% of total GDP, if it can play role with its full potentials.



What are most important now are proper management, maintenance and taking proper care of the bridge. Because, the news of our indifference and irresponsibility in maintaining state property has repeatedly broke in the media. In the context of Padma, the under construction dream bridge coming under repeated hits of passing by ferries in recent times, it can't be ruled out that it will not recur in the case of Payra.

