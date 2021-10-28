Video
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Letter To the Editor

Avoiding food waste

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir,
Different UN organizations are playing a key role with a motto that no one in the world will be left hungry. But unwise acts related to food consumption and food management behaviors hardly address the global food waste crisis. However, the food waste menace should be tackled by any means. Because, if this crisis continues, the increasing number of people in the world have to face a dire food crisis in the coming years. There is no alternative to raising public awareness to reduce food waste. Apart from this, experts claim that to tackle climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution it is a must to reduce food waste.

 The more important thing is to make people aware of food waste which exacerbates world hunger crisis. It is time to combat food waste which will make us benefitted economically and sustainable environmentally.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



