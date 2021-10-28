Video
Road mishaps claim four lives in 3 districts

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondents

Four people have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Bogura and Kurigram, in three days.
MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Mathbaria Upazila of the district in two days.
An elderly man, who was injured in a road accident in Mathbaria Upazila of the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Keshab Chandra Halder, 70, a resident of Betmo Village in the upazila. He was a retired union parishad secretary.
Local sources said a motorcycle hit Keshab Chandra from behind in front of his house on Tuesday afternoon, which left him seriously injured.
Injured Keshab Chandra was rushed to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to SBMCH following the deterioration of his condition. He died at SBMCH at around 3am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.
Earlier, an easy-bike driver was killed in a road accident in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Jihad Hawlader, 35, son of late Foiaj Hawlader, a resident of Pasharipunia Village in Bhandaria Upazila.
Police and local sources said an easy-bike hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Matubbarbari area on the Mathbaria-Baromachua Road in Mathbaria Upazila at noon, which left its driver Jihad seriously injured.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-charge of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Md Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident.   
BOGURA: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased was identified as Russel, 30, son of Abdur Rashid, a resident of Charupara Village in Adamdighi upazila of the district.
The injured are Mridul, 35, and Aminul, 36, residents of Adamdighi.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bogura Sadar PS Sohel Rana said a Rangpur-bound truck hit a motorcycle carrying three people in Bhaber Bazar area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at around 7pm, which left the trio seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Later, Russel died there while undergoing treatment, the SI added.
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 26, son of late Jalal Uddin, a resident of Adarsha Bazar.
Local sources said a motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Baharer Ghat Mor area at noon, which left the motorcyclist seriously injured.
Injured Nazrul was rushed to Chilmari Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at night while undergoing treatment.



