Kurigram Zila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Md Jafar Ali speaking at the inaugural session of the sewing training of women in Zila Parishad auditorium in the town on Wednesday. The training will continue till November 15. It has been organized in the second phase for creating women employment. photo: observer