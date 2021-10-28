Young girl found slaughtered in Tangail

TANGAIL, Oct 27: Police recovered the slaughtered body of a young girl in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

A young boy was also found severely injured at that time.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akhter, daughter of Ferdous Rahman of Palima area in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Elenga High School.

The injured boy is Monir, son of Meher, a resident of Bhabla Village. He was a classmate of the deceased.

The deceased's father Ferdous Rahman said Sumaiya went out of the house for tuition at around 6am.

Later, locals spotted her slaughtered body in front of Shamsul Haque College under Elenga Municipality at around 8am.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Monir was also found there with severe injuries.

Monir's maternal aunty Rozina Begum said Monir went out of the house on Tuesday night. He had been missing since then.

However, he was admitted to Tangail General Hospital in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge of Kalihati Police Station Molla Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.













