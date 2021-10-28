Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Young girl found slaughtered in Tangail

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Our Correspondent

TANGAIL, Oct 27: Police recovered the slaughtered body of a young girl in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
A young boy was also found severely injured at that time.
The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akhter, daughter of Ferdous Rahman of Palima area in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Elenga High School.
The injured boy is Monir, son of Meher, a resident of Bhabla Village. He was a classmate of the deceased.
The deceased's father Ferdous Rahman said Sumaiya went out of the house for tuition at around 6am.
Later, locals spotted her slaughtered body in front of Shamsul Haque College under Elenga Municipality at around 8am.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Monir was also found there with severe injuries.
Monir's maternal aunty Rozina Begum said Monir went out of the house on Tuesday night. He had been missing since then.
However, he was admitted to Tangail General Hospital in critical condition.
Officer-in-Charge of Kalihati Police Station Molla Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road mishaps claim four lives in 3 districts
Kurigram Zila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Md Jafar Ali speaking at the inaugural session
Young girl found slaughtered in Tangail
Two drown in two districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Covid-19: Two more people die, 11 more infected in Rajshahi Div
A food fair has been opened on Feni Nursing Institute premises in the town
207 detained on different charges in 7 dists


Latest News
SC senior lawyer Abdul Baset laid to rest
Concerted efforts needed to avail new GSP+ in EU market: Tipu
Probe body formed over ferry tilting in Paturia Ghat
Man’s body found in Bogura 15-day after missing
Indian-origin Anita Anand is Canada's new Defence Minister
'BJP trying to polarize WB by-polls by using Bangladesh violence'
Mahmudullah stresses on reassessing Tigers batting plan
SSC exams: Coaching centres to remain shut from Nov 8 to 25
5G services to be rolled out on trial basis this year: Jabbar
BNP is patron of communal forces: Quader
Most Read News
SSC exams begin Nov 14
Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police
Bangladesh reports seven deaths from Covid
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse
5 to walk gallows for killing a small trader in 2012
BICC building at Motijheel catches fire
11 dead in Iraq attack blamed on IS group: security sources
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Meritime University
US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft