Two drown in two districts

A teenage girl and an elderly man drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Kurigram, in three days.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A schoolgirl drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ripa, 15, daughter of Rafiqul Islam Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Joynul Abedin Laboratory School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ripa was an epilepsy patient.

However, she drowned in a pond nearby the house at around 10:30am while washing rice in it.

Later, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan Police Station Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man drowned in a pond in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shahab Uddin, 70, son of Joynal Sheikh, a resident of Pateshwari Village under Bamandanga Union in the upazila.

Bamandanga Union Parishad (UP) Member Sekendar Ali said Shahab Uddin fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11am while he was sleeping on a bamboo-made macha beside it.

Later, a team of divers from Rangpur recovered his body from the pond at around 5:45pm, the UP member added.

Nageshwari Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Imon Mia confirmed the incident.









