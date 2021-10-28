Video
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Home Countryside

Two drown in two districts

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondents

A teenage girl and an elderly man drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Kurigram, in three days.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: A schoolgirl drowned in a pond in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ripa, 15, daughter of Rafiqul Islam Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila. She was a tenth grader at Joynul Abedin Laboratory School in the area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Ripa was an epilepsy patient.
However, she drowned in a pond nearby the house at around 10:30am while washing rice in it.
Later, the family members rescued her from the pond and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan Police Station Bazlar Rahman confirmed the      incident.
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man drowned in a pond in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Shahab Uddin, 70, son of Joynal Sheikh, a resident of Pateshwari Village under Bamandanga Union in the upazila.
Bamandanga Union Parishad (UP) Member Sekendar Ali said Shahab Uddin fell in a pond nearby the house at around 11am while he was sleeping on a bamboo-made macha beside it.
Later, a team of divers from Rangpur recovered his body from the pond at around 5:45pm, the UP member added.
Nageshwari Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Imon Mia confirmed the  incident.


