Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Noakhali, Bogura and Kurigram, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A college girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Tahmina Akter Sonia, 19, was the daughter of UAE-expatriate Zahir Uddin, a resident of Paschim Deliai Village under Khilpara Union in the upazila. She was an intermediate student of Abdul Wahab Degree College.

She had been suffering from mental disease, police said quoting the family.

It was learnt that family members found Tahmina hanging from the ceiling fan at her room in the house in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Khilpara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Md Iqbal confirmed the incident.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Shilpi Rani, 39, was the wife of Sukmal Chandra, a resident of Peng Daspara Village under Burail Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Shilpi Rani hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 10am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A man reportedly committed suicide in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Mosharraf Hossain Limon, 22, son of Maqbul Hossain, was a resident of Paschim Fulmati Village under Nawdanga Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Limon got married with Rashida Khatun, daughter of Ashrafuul Alam of Panimachhkuti Kashiabari Village under Sadar Union, about one-and-a-half-year back. Rashida Khatun went to her father's house a week back.

However, Limon drank poison on the way to his father-in-law's house at around 8pm.

Sensing the matter, locals and the members of his in-law's house rushed him to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex first, and later, he was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

However, he died there at around 10:45pm while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy at around 12:30pm on Tuesday.

An unnatural death case was filed with Fulbari PS in this connection.

Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.







