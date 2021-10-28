Video
Home Countryside

Covid-19: Two more people die, 11 more infected in Rajshahi Div

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 27: Two more people died of and 11 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
Two more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Some 51 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 11 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,876 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday.
He said a total of 1,671 people have died of the virus in the division.
Among the total infected, 95,070 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 18 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.


