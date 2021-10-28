207 detained on different charges in 7 dists

A total of 207 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Chattogram, Joypurhat, Bogura, Munshiganj, Chapainawabganj and Patuakhali, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 124 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 35 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrant, 17 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following court orders, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning arrested 43 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, 14 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume contraband drug from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following court orders, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 46 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter in a press release on Saturday.

Of the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrant, 24 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested were sent to jail following court orders, the official added.

CHATTOGRAM: Ehteshamul Huq Bhola, one of the eight accused in sensational Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case, has made confessional statement before a court in the district.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin recorded his confessional statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Saturday.

Police arrested Bhola from Benapole on Friday night and then brought to the port city.

Investigating officer PBI Inspector Santosh Kumar Chakma confirmed it earlier.

A court in Chattogram issued a warrant of arrest for Bhola in the murder case recently.

On October 14 last, a Chattogram court rejected the bail plea of Bhola, an accused of former superintend of police (SP) Babul Akhter's wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case. Bhola pleaded for extension time for surrender at the directive of higher court.

On September 15 last, accused Ehteshamul Huq Bhola got four weeks' ad-interim bail from the High Court. As the ad-interim bail expired, he pleaded to the Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge court to grant him bail.

In the morning of June 5, 2016, Mitu was killed in firing by unidentified gunmen when she was taking her son to a school bus near the GEC intersection on Nizam Road in Chittagong city.

The killers had shot and stabbed her to death in front of the child. Her husband SP Babul Akhter was in Dhaka at the time of the incident.

After the murder, Babul Akhter returned to Chattogram and he had filed a murder case with Panchlaish Police Station (PS), accusing some unidentified persons.

Babul mentioned in the case that his wife might have been killed for his anti-militancy activities. Subsequently, his name was surfaced as the prime suspect. During the investigation, PBI found Babul Akhter's involvement in the murder of his wife Mitu and he was taken to their custody on May 11 last.

On May 12, a case was filed accusing eight persons including Babul Akhter. Ehteshamul Huq Bhola was also made an accused in the case.

JOYPURHAT: Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, detained 62 people on different charges in five upazilas of the district.

According sources in the district police control room, among the detained persons, 14 had arrest warrant against them and the rest were arrested on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drug from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action was taken against those detained people.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in separate drives, arrested six people on different charges in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Nobab Ali, 65, son of late Akram Uddin, Belal Hossain, 55, son of Akkas Uddin, Mokhles Ali, 38, son of Sekendar Ali, Bakkar Ali, 36, son of late Ashraf Ali, residents of Chakkaya Village; Mozafar Hossain, 70, son of late Azahar Ali of Hazarki Munshipara area; and Saiful Islam, 44, son of late Kaiyum Uddin of Do-Pukuria Village in the upazila.

They were arrested on different charges from various areas in the upazila at night.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday noon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram PS Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the matter.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police arrested two warranted criminals in separate drives in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Abul Hossain, 35, son of Dadan Madbar of Dogachhi Village under Kolapara Union, and Md Rifat, 30, son of Abdul Moti Sheikh of Pashchim Hashara Village in the upazila.

Sreenagar PS OC Md Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan said Abul Hossain and Rifat were absconding in separate cases.

On information, police arrested them at night.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday noon, the OC added.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police, in separate drives, arrested 10 warranted criminals from different areas in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Niranjan Sarder, Gopin Sarker, Sree Sarker, Sree Paltan Sarder, Naeem Islam, Monirul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Jahidul, Shiblu and Humayun Kabir.

Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das said all of them were warranted criminals. They had been absconding in separate cases.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday noon, the OC added.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Two fishermen were arrested for fishing in the Tentulia River in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday defying fishing ban.

The arrested persons are Monir Hossain, 27, son of Md Rashid Dhali of Badarpur Village in Lalmohan Upazila of Bhola, and Nur Alam, son of Motalev Gharami.

Local sources said a team of naval police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Anisur Rahman and SI Md Mehedi Jaman conducted a drive in Dubarchar area in the Tentulia River in the evening, and arrested them red-handed while catching fishes.

The law enforcers also seized 2,000 meters of current net during the drive.













