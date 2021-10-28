Fishermen head for sea as ban on hilsa fishing goes

KHULNA, Oct 27: Fishermen started journey to the Bay of Bengal and rivers, adjacent to the Sundarbans with their trawlers and nets for catching hilsa fish after the 22-day ban on fishing in the rivers and sea across the country ended on 26 October 2021.

Officials at the Department of Fisheries (DoF) said, thousands of fishermen of the coastal districts started journey to the Bay of Bengal to catch hilsa after the long pause.

The government imposed a ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting hilsa in the Bay of Bengal and different rivers for 22 days from October 4, 2021, to boost hilsa production through protection of the mother fish during its peak breeding season.

Officials at the DoF, Bangladesh Navy, Coast Guard, district and upazila administrations, police and Rapid Action Battalion conducted drives to prevent hilsa fishing during the period. Executive magistrates conducted mobile courts and punished a number of fishermen who violated the ban.

In the last 22 days, Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested 257 fishermen, seized illegal fishing nets worth Tk 6.38 crore, 115 boats and 9,832 kg of hilsa and fined Taka 233.64 crore in 3,049 drives in the coastal belt and rivers for violating government ban, says a press release issued by BCG media officer and Lieutenant of Bangladesh Navy Khondokar Munif Taki.

All illegal fish netting ingredients were blazed in presence of fisheries officials and hilsa was handed over to orphanage centers, said the release.

The fishermen brought their trawlers to rivers from the dockyard. They also prepared their daily essentials to load those in the trawlers as they have to pass days in the deep sea during the fishing season, they said.

Families of more than 50,000 registered fishermen in South-Western districts were busy to prepare their boats, nets and other materials to start their voyage to catch fish.

"We could not go to the river for fishing for the last 22 days due to government restriction. We have maintained our livelihood with the food support of the government," Alam Howlader, a fisherman of Chila area of Mongla Upazila in Bagerhat said on Tuesday.









