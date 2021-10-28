Rahul hits out Modi after SC order on Pegasus

NEW DELHI, Oct 27: Congress's Rahul Gandhi welcomed the Supreme Court's order to form a committee to look into the Pegasus spyware row, saying the opposition's stand on the issue is "vindicated" since the judges have flagged the same concerns.

"We protested, but no reply. We stopped Parliament, but we still did not get a reply. Now our stand is vindicated. So, our questions remain the same," Rahul said. The court has ordered the formation of a three-member expert committee to inquire into the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to snoop on phones of politicians, activists and journalists, saying the state will "not get a free pass" every time national security is raised and the court will not remain a "mute spectator".

Overruling virtually every argument made by the Centre, the top court said privacy is not the singular concern of journalists or social activists but of every citizen. Surveillance, said the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, "can have chilling effect on the freedom of speech". -HT





