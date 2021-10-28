ASEAN drums strategic pact with Australia

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct 27: Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed at a summit on Wednesday to establish a "comprehensive strategic partnership", a sign of Canberra's ambition to play a bigger role in the region.

The pact would further strengthen Australia's diplomatic and security ties in a fast-growing region that has become a strategic battleground between the United States and China.

While concrete strategic objectives of the partnership were not immediately announced, Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised Australia would "back it with substance".

"This milestone underscores Australia's commitment to ASEAN's central role in the Indo-Pacific and positions our partnership for the future," he said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Marise Payne. "Australia supports a peaceful, stable, resilient, and prosperous region, with ASEAN at its heart."

Brunei, serving as chair of ASEAN, said the agreement "marked a new chapter in relations" and would be "meaningful, substantive and mutually beneficial".

After the announcement, Australia said it would invest $154 million in projects in Southeast Asia on health and energy security, counter-terrorism, fighting and transnational crime, plus hundreds of scholarships.

China has also sought an agreement on the same strategic level with ASEAN. Premier Li Keqiang met ASEAN leaders on Tuesday, and the bloc's leaders will meet China's President Xi Jinping in November at a special summit, to be held virtually, two diplomatic sources told Reuters.

Australia already has bilateral strategic partnerships of various levels with Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam.

-REUTERS








