Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Goli Cup' brings marginal cricket to TV screen

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Sports Reporter

'Goli Cup' brings marginal cricket to TV screen

'Goli Cup' brings marginal cricket to TV screen

The marginal cricketers of Bangladesh got an opportunity to project talents on television as a cricket show creates new hype in midst of ICC T20 World Cup frenzy.
The show 'Thirty Minutes to Go' includes a part of 'Goli Cup' to bring the community-based cricket to television screens while another part of the program 'Thirty Minutes Left' is giving cricket fans a chance to discuss cricket, remembering the memory of adolescence.
The programme, sponsored by telecom network operator Banglalink, discusses efforts to bring area-based cricket to the television screen in a different way.
The show hit the screen when a recent post on social media about cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praising the bowling skills of a child in a village in Barishal.
According to the organisers, street cricket was one of the aspects of the cricket frenzy that has spread across the country since the nineties. It is difficult to find people who have not played cricket in the alleys, backyards or on the roofs of the houses.
Actor Saju Khadem is the commentator of Gali Cup who has gained a new identity as 'Goliullah Khan' as the host of the show. Mr Saju said that the Goli Cup had brought back the memories of their childhood playing cricket in the alley.
The show, aired on Gazi Television and T-Sports Channel, can be viewed on the Internet as well.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No Haaland, no problem as cup holders Dortmund advance
State holding Australian Open says no to unvaccinated players
FIFPro, European Leagues call for reform in wake of Super League threat
Raducanu earns first win since US Open title
Chelsea survive Southampton shootout, Arsenal see off Leeds
De Kock withdraws from South Africa team after refusing to take knee
'Goli Cup' brings marginal cricket to TV screen
India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win


Latest News
SC senior lawyer Abdul Baset laid to rest
Concerted efforts needed to avail new GSP+ in EU market: Tipu
Probe body formed over ferry tilting in Paturia Ghat
Man’s body found in Bogura 15-day after missing
Indian-origin Anita Anand is Canada's new Defence Minister
'BJP trying to polarize WB by-polls by using Bangladesh violence'
Mahmudullah stresses on reassessing Tigers batting plan
SSC exams: Coaching centres to remain shut from Nov 8 to 25
5G services to be rolled out on trial basis this year: Jabbar
BNP is patron of communal forces: Quader
Most Read News
SSC exams begin Nov 14
Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police
Bangladesh reports seven deaths from Covid
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse
5 to walk gallows for killing a small trader in 2012
BICC building at Motijheel catches fire
11 dead in Iraq attack blamed on IS group: security sources
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Meritime University
US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft