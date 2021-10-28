

'Goli Cup' brings marginal cricket to TV screen

The show 'Thirty Minutes to Go' includes a part of 'Goli Cup' to bring the community-based cricket to television screens while another part of the program 'Thirty Minutes Left' is giving cricket fans a chance to discuss cricket, remembering the memory of adolescence.

The programme, sponsored by telecom network operator Banglalink, discusses efforts to bring area-based cricket to the television screen in a different way.

The show hit the screen when a recent post on social media about cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praising the bowling skills of a child in a village in Barishal.

According to the organisers, street cricket was one of the aspects of the cricket frenzy that has spread across the country since the nineties. It is difficult to find people who have not played cricket in the alleys, backyards or on the roofs of the houses.

Actor Saju Khadem is the commentator of Gali Cup who has gained a new identity as 'Goliullah Khan' as the host of the show. Mr Saju said that the Goli Cup had brought back the memories of their childhood playing cricket in the alley.

The show, aired on Gazi Television and T-Sports Channel, can be viewed on the Internet as well.













The marginal cricketers of Bangladesh got an opportunity to project talents on television as a cricket show creates new hype in midst of ICC T20 World Cup frenzy.The show 'Thirty Minutes to Go' includes a part of 'Goli Cup' to bring the community-based cricket to television screens while another part of the program 'Thirty Minutes Left' is giving cricket fans a chance to discuss cricket, remembering the memory of adolescence.The programme, sponsored by telecom network operator Banglalink, discusses efforts to bring area-based cricket to the television screen in a different way.The show hit the screen when a recent post on social media about cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praising the bowling skills of a child in a village in Barishal.According to the organisers, street cricket was one of the aspects of the cricket frenzy that has spread across the country since the nineties. It is difficult to find people who have not played cricket in the alleys, backyards or on the roofs of the houses.Actor Saju Khadem is the commentator of Gali Cup who has gained a new identity as 'Goliullah Khan' as the host of the show. Mr Saju said that the Goli Cup had brought back the memories of their childhood playing cricket in the alley.The show, aired on Gazi Television and T-Sports Channel, can be viewed on the Internet as well.