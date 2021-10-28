Raja instrumental in Sylhet's shocking victory over Khulna

Medium pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja returned match figure of 8-82 as Sylhet Division upset defending champions Khulna by four wickets in the second round of the Tier-1 game of Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) at Sylhet Cricket Academy on Wednesday.

Being sent to bat first, Khulna were bowled out for 196 in their first innings with opener Anamul Haque Bijoy making the highest 55. Raja ended this innings with 3-39 but still the reigning champions gained a 24-run lead, wrapping Sylhet up for just 172. Raja showed his batting prowess also, scoring 39 runs.

He then ran through Khulna in the second innings with 5-51 and shot them out for 178 in the second innings. Sylhet who needed 203 runs to win the game, eventually reached the target at the morning session of the fourth and last day, making 205-6. Amite Hasan and Jaker Ali scored identical 41 runs to play a key role in the victory.

The other match of the Tier-1 between Dhaka and Rangpur Division ended in a draw at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Dhaka compiled a respectable 394 before being all out with opener Abdul Majid hitting 110 and skipper Saif Hasnat producing a fine knock of 107. Dhaka then earned a 73-run lead by bowling Rangpur out for 321. Ariful Haque made a fluent 98 for Rangpur. However, Dhaka then declared the second innings on 203-9, setting 283-run target for Rangpur to win the game. The time was over when they reached 75-3 on day four. -BSS





