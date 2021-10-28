Video
Ashraful shines in Barishal's victory in NCL

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

The two matches of the Tier-2 of Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) saw two hat-tricks in the second round at different venues across the country.
Barishal's Mohammad Ashraful claimed hat-trick in his side's match against Chattogram Division at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogramm. His hat- trick was key in giving Barishal the victory by 78-run margin inside two days.
Rafsan Al Mahmud struck 60 as Barishal was bowled out for 146 in its first innings. Ashraful who made just 4 runs with willow, demonstrated his magic with cherry as he claimed 5-60 with hat-trick to shoot out Chattogram out for just 87 runs. Monir Hossain also took five wickets alongside Ashraful.
Barishal then were wrapped up for 139 runs in their second innings, setting a 199-run target for Chattogram to win. However, the Chattogram at their home venue were dismissed for 120 to concede a big defeat inside two days.
The match between Dhaka Metro and Rajshahi Division ended in a draw after Shorifullah's hat-trick at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Academy in Cox's Bazar.
Dhaka Metro's Shorifullh's grabbed 5-70 but Rajshahi Division posted 252 in its first innings.
Riding on the half-century of Captain Shadman Islam (79), Shorifullah (59), Aminul Islam Biplob (65) Abu Haider Rony (68), Metro put up 339 in the first innings, taking a 87-run lead.
No top order batters apart from Shadman stood tall in their innings but the low order batsmen rescued them, however, it mattered little as Nazmul Hossain Shanto who made 67 in the first innings, struck an unbeaten 103 in the second innings as Rajshahi salvaged a draw, racking up 184-4 in the second innings.     -BSS


