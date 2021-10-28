Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inaugurated

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, inaugurated the Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championship as the chief guest on Wednesday at Shahid Suhrawardi indoor Stadium, Mirpur. Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Secretary-General Syed Shahed Reza attended the inaugural programme as the Guest of Honour where the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, was a special guest along with the Goodwill Ambassador of the competition Margarita Mamun. Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation President Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun presided over the programme. An enthralling cultural display of the participants was rendered followed by the inaugural programme. The six-nation international competition is rolling today (Thursday). The Participating nations are Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan Nepal, Sri Lanka and host Bangladesh. photo: Observer DESK