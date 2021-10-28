Video
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:49 AM
Wade backs Finch and Warner to fire at T20 World Cup

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Australian players arrive to attend their practice session ahead of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai on October 27, 2021. photo: AFP

DUBAI, OCT 27: Australia's Matthew Wade on Wednesday backed skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner to hit top gear and help drive the team to a maiden Twenty20 World Cup title.
Finch has almost 2,500 runs in T20 internationals with a personal high of 172, the second best individual score ever made.
However, he was out for nought in Australia's opening five-wicket win over South Africa at the weekend and has passed 50 just once in his last seven T20 innings.
Warner, meanwhile, made 14 against the Proteas after coming into the tournament having been dropped by his IPL side, Sunrisers Hyderabad.
"They're terrific players. They're just short of runs," said Wade.
"Guys that are world-class players for as long as they have been in this format are never out of form. They're just short of runs at the moment."
Wade played a key role in the win against South Africa as he and Marcus Stoinis stood unbeaten in a tense
finish.    -AFP


