Mission begins losing to Kuwait 0-1



A flash of the Group-D match between Bangladesh and Kuwait in the qualifying round of the 2022 AFC Under-23Asian Cup on Wednesday at JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. photo: BFF

The national team of Kuwait is ranked 142nd on the FIFA ranking table where Bangladesh is ranked 187th. The difference between them is more than 40 ranks. However, these were the Olympic teams of the rivals facing each other in the match on the day.

Kuwait boys had a penalty corner in the 18th minute yet failed to utile. But they succeeded to go ahead in the very next minute following a counter-attack. Striker Yousef Al Rasheedi scored the match-winning goal for the Arab state.

Although the boys could not level the margin they were able to force the opponent into the one-goal win.

Team head coach Maruful Haque who had the experience of working with the national team talked about the match later. He said, "Our team consumed the goal early. Our booters were trying to goal and were attacking repetitively. That is when the boys consumed the goal from a counter-attack. Besides, we think the referee deprived us of a penalty corner. Still, I think that our booters need to be more careful in the next matches."

Bangladesh boys will play their second match against the group round host Uzbekistan on 30 October.









