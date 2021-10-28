

City Bank declares its 3rd quarter 2021 financial performance

The event started with the presentation on the financial performance of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, DMD and Chief Financial Officer, followed by a speech from Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, briefly discussing current strategic priorities. After that, the event was opened for a Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries. City Bank held its Earnings Disclosure event over digital platform announcing its 3rd Quarter, 2021 financial results. The event was held on Tuesday. Existing and potential investors from across the globe, researchers, analysts and other individuals involved in capital market joined the event, says a press release. Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 2.97 for the period from January to September 2021 against that of BDT 2.89 during the same period last year.The bank also reported BDT 316.5 crore Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) during the period January to September 2021, which was BDT 308.6 crore during the same period of last year.The event started with the presentation on the financial performance of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, DMD and Chief Financial Officer, followed by a speech from Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, briefly discussing current strategic priorities. After that, the event was opened for a Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries.