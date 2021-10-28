

GIB distributes health protection products among C-19 affected people

Global Islami Bank (GIB) has distributed food and health protection products in association with three NGOs namely TMSS, BURO Bangladesh and GanaUnnayan Kendra. The programme started recently at Bogura where Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister of Information and Technology Division was present as chief guest, says a press release.Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui, Vice President and Head of Marketing Division of Global Islami Bank, Professor Dr Hosne Ara Begum, Founder Executive Director of TMSS and other high officials from both the organizations were also present at the program.Global Islami Bank pro-actively partnered with different NGOs to donate food and health protection products among the corona affected people in Bogura, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Satkania, Anowara, Patiya, Kishoregonj, Chakoria and Pabna. The bank thinks that it should give back some of its business proceeds to the community in which it is doing its business as Corporate Social Responsibility.