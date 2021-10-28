Premier Bank celebrates 22nd anniv

Video
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Ltd celebrated its 22 years of operations on Tuesday, at an event held at the bank's head office, which was inaugurated by members of the Board of Directors Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon. M. Reazul Karim and Managing Director and CEO of the Premier Bank. Muhammed Ali, advisor to the bank also attended the ceremony.
 Speaking on the occasion HBM Iqbal said, "Ever since we started way back in 1999, we strived every single day to perform our best and keep our promise of 'Service first' which has helped us rise to a position of trust today - while earning the love and respect of the people.
Our bank has been playing an important role in the development of various sectors of the country and we have garnered massive success in different areas. However, without your continuous help and support for the last 22 years, we would not have reached today's position."
 Advisor of the bank, Muhammad Ali said, "Bangladesh is moving forward with the goal of becoming a middle-income and a prosperous country by 2041. Under the guidance and leadership of the Chairman and the financial visionary leader Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, the Premier Bank will play an even bigger role as Bangladesh's growth partner as we continue adopting and implementing bolder and more progressive development strategies."


