Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:48 AM
Stocks edge up amid cautious trade

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh stocks edged up on Wednesday as the investors adopted a cautious trade policy, pushing indices marginally on the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), edged up 6 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 7,011 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, however, hit Tk 1,497 crore, up from Tk 1,386 crore the previous day. On the DSE, 180 stocks advanced, 166 declined and 29 remained unchanged.
Olympic Accessories topped the gainers' list that rose 10 per cent followed by Fareast Finance, GBB Power, AFC Agro Biotech, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company.
Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 126 crore followed by IFIC Bank, Orion Pharmaceuticals, Delta Life Insurance, and British American Tobacco Bangladesh.
Mir Akhter Hossain shed mostly that dropped 9.38 per cent followed by Coppertech Industries, Agni System, BD Wielding, and Aramit Cement.
On the CSE the CASPI, the main index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), rose 9 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 20,453.  Among 297 stocks traded, 162 rose, 112 fell and 23 remained unchanged.


