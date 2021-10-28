Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Deals signed with 112 NGOs to eliminate child labour

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

The Ministry of Labour and Employment signed agreements with 112 selected non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to eliminate child labour. The agreement was signed in the conference room of Shromo Bhaban in the city's Bijayanagar area on Tuesday, said a press release.
State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian was chief guest at the signing ceremony. She said on this occasion that one lakh children will be removed from hazardous works in the fourth phase of the risky child labour elimination project involving Taka 284 crore, the press release said.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Department of Labour, the Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments, the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner will be closely monitoring the implementation of the project at grassroots level.
A monitoring committee will be set up for this purpose.
With Labour and Employment Secretary Ehsan Elahi in the chair, the signing ceremony was attended, among others, by Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment Selina Akhtar, Project Director Md Monwar Hossain, and representatives of the respective NGOs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank declares its 3rd quarter 2021 financial performance
GIB distributes health protection products among C-19 affected people
Premier Bank celebrates 22nd anniv
Stocks edge up amid cautious trade
Deals signed with 112 NGOs to eliminate child labour
Vistara, Lufthansa enter reciprocal partnership
‘Saudi could go carbon-neutral before 2060’
23 entities to get Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial awards


Latest News
SC senior lawyer Abdul Baset laid to rest
Concerted efforts needed to avail new GSP+ in EU market: Tipu
Probe body formed over ferry tilting in Paturia Ghat
Man’s body found in Bogura 15-day after missing
Indian-origin Anita Anand is Canada's new Defence Minister
'BJP trying to polarize WB by-polls by using Bangladesh violence'
Mahmudullah stresses on reassessing Tigers batting plan
SSC exams: Coaching centres to remain shut from Nov 8 to 25
5G services to be rolled out on trial basis this year: Jabbar
BNP is patron of communal forces: Quader
Most Read News
SSC exams begin Nov 14
Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police
Bangladesh reports seven deaths from Covid
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse
5 to walk gallows for killing a small trader in 2012
BICC building at Motijheel catches fire
11 dead in Iraq attack blamed on IS group: security sources
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Meritime University
US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft