Deals signed with 112 NGOs to eliminate child labour

The Ministry of Labour and Employment signed agreements with 112 selected non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to eliminate child labour. The agreement was signed in the conference room of Shromo Bhaban in the city's Bijayanagar area on Tuesday, said a press release.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian was chief guest at the signing ceremony. She said on this occasion that one lakh children will be removed from hazardous works in the fourth phase of the risky child labour elimination project involving Taka 284 crore, the press release said.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Department of Labour, the Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments, the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner will be closely monitoring the implementation of the project at grassroots level.

A monitoring committee will be set up for this purpose.

With Labour and Employment Secretary Ehsan Elahi in the chair, the signing ceremony was attended, among others, by Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment Selina Akhtar, Project Director Md Monwar Hossain, and representatives of the respective NGOs.













