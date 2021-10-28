Video
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Vistara, Lufthansa enter reciprocal partnership

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

MUMBAI, Oct 27: Full-service carrier Vistara on Wednesday announced a reciprocal partnership for its frequent flyer program with the German carrier, Lufthansa.
The two airlines already have a codeshare partnership since December 2019.
Vistara runs its frequent flyer program under the name Club Vistara (CV), while Lufthansa under Miles & More.
The Delhi-based airline inaugurated its non-stop flights between Delhi and Frankfurt earlier this year.
The partnership enables CV members to earn and redeem CV points on flights operated and marketed by Lufthansa, covering an extensive network of nearly 200 destinations across the world, the Delhi-based airline said.
Reciprocally, Miles & More members will be able to earn and redeem miles on flights operated by Vistara, it said.
"We are delighted to extend our strong partnership with Lufthansa and bring synergies between our respective frequent flyer programs," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer at Vistara.
He said the airline is confident that the collaboration will enable it to provide greater value and convenience to its frequent flyer program members on their travels across the world.
"We are also equally excited to welcome Miles & More members and provide them a consistent, world-class flying experience when they fly on Vistara," Kannan added.
Vistara said its three-class cabin configuration, including the premium economy class, provides Lufthansa customers consistency in comfort and overall experience on the airline's steadily growing domestic and international network.
"We are pleased to strengthen the already started codeshare partnership between Vistara and Lufthansa with the start into the Miles & More programme", said Christopher Siegloch, senior director Loyalty Programme Development & Service at Miles & More GmbH.
"Vistara as a strong partner and popular airline extends our airline portfolio and therefore offers added value to our Miles & More members which now have the opportunity to earn and redeem miles on Vistara flights," Siegloch said.
Club Vistara offers four tiers of membership - CV Base, CV Silver, CV Gold, and CV Platinum.
Its members can also earn and redeem CV Points when travelling on other partner airlines such as Air Canada, Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and United Airlines.    -PTI


