23 entities to get Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial awards

The 23 organizations nominated in seven categories, have been named for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2020, to be disbursed at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital today (Thursday)

According to the Ministry of Industry, four companies are getting awards in the big category. The first prize goes to Square Pharmaceuticals Limited and the second to Bhuiyan Textile Mills. Aduri Apparels Limited and Universal Jeans Limited become third joint winner.

Eco-Tex Limited and Fortune Shoes Limited have been jointly nominated for the first prize in the medium industry category. The second prize goes to Rahim Afroz Renewable Energy Limited and the third to Madhabadi Dyeing Finishing Mills Limited.

Three companies nominated in small scale industries category include Aman Plastic Industry, SR Handicrafts and Alim Industries Limited respectively. Messrs. Crafts, Trim Tex Bangladesh and Janata Engineering are getting awards for micro or micro industry. Three companies nominated in high-tech industry category are Service Engines Limited, Superstar Electronics Limited and Mir Telecom Limited. Apart from this, Classical Handmade Products BD, Ayojan and Sonargaon Nakshi Kantha Mahila Unnayan Sangstha have been nominated for the first, second and third prizes in the handicraft categories respectively.

In the cottage industry category, Comilla Arts and Crafts, Rangmela Women's Welfare Organization and Agraj have been nominated for the award.

















