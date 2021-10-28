Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

23 entities to get Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial awards

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

The 23 organizations nominated in seven categories, have been named for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2020, to be disbursed at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital today (Thursday)
According to the Ministry of Industry, four companies are getting awards in the big category.  The first prize goes to Square Pharmaceuticals Limited and the second to Bhuiyan Textile Mills. Aduri Apparels Limited and Universal Jeans Limited become third joint winner.
Eco-Tex Limited and Fortune Shoes Limited have been jointly nominated for the first prize in the medium industry category. The second prize goes to Rahim Afroz Renewable Energy Limited and the third to Madhabadi Dyeing Finishing Mills Limited.
Three companies nominated in small scale industries category include Aman Plastic Industry, SR Handicrafts and Alim Industries Limited respectively. Messrs. Crafts, Trim Tex Bangladesh and Janata Engineering are getting awards for micro or micro industry. Three companies nominated in high-tech industry category are Service Engines Limited, Superstar Electronics Limited and Mir Telecom Limited. Apart from this, Classical Handmade Products BD, Ayojan and Sonargaon Nakshi Kantha Mahila Unnayan Sangstha have been nominated for the first, second and third prizes in the handicraft categories respectively.
In the cottage industry category, Comilla Arts and Crafts, Rangmela Women's Welfare Organization and Agraj have been nominated for the award.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Bank declares its 3rd quarter 2021 financial performance
GIB distributes health protection products among C-19 affected people
Premier Bank celebrates 22nd anniv
Stocks edge up amid cautious trade
Deals signed with 112 NGOs to eliminate child labour
Vistara, Lufthansa enter reciprocal partnership
‘Saudi could go carbon-neutral before 2060’
23 entities to get Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial awards


Latest News
SC senior lawyer Abdul Baset laid to rest
Concerted efforts needed to avail new GSP+ in EU market: Tipu
Probe body formed over ferry tilting in Paturia Ghat
Man’s body found in Bogura 15-day after missing
Indian-origin Anita Anand is Canada's new Defence Minister
'BJP trying to polarize WB by-polls by using Bangladesh violence'
Mahmudullah stresses on reassessing Tigers batting plan
SSC exams: Coaching centres to remain shut from Nov 8 to 25
5G services to be rolled out on trial basis this year: Jabbar
BNP is patron of communal forces: Quader
Most Read News
SSC exams begin Nov 14
Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Bhola: Police
Bangladesh reports seven deaths from Covid
Post-Merkel parliament more diverse
5 to walk gallows for killing a small trader in 2012
BICC building at Motijheel catches fire
11 dead in Iraq attack blamed on IS group: security sources
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Meritime University
US senators urge Biden to avoid India sanctions over Russian deal
Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics inauguration today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft