Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:48 AM
Rajshahi WASA plant consultant appointment approved

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday in a meeting approved two separate proposals in principle to set up a joint venture of BRTC, BUET and SMEC International Pty Ltd and appoint consultant for the Rajshahi WASA Surface Water Treatment Plant Project.
The other proposal  approved was from ICT division for implementing the package ( good and public works) by Bangladesh Diesel Plant Limited of Bangladesh Army under the direct procurement methods to set up 11 IT training and incubation centers at 11 districts.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal virtually presided over the meeting. Rajshahi WASA under the Local Government Division will implement the project.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said these centers are being established under the project for setting up Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centers (11) now being implemented by the Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority.


