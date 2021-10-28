Video
Samsung launches campaign for content creators

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched their 'Awesome Booth' campaign in Dhaka, enabling talented content creators to let their imaginations roam free and explore maximum creativity with their digital contents.
The leading smartphone manufacturer has already entertained the content creators with their inaugural booth at Rabindra Sarabar on October 22-23, and the next stops for the Awesome Booth are scheduled to be at Hatirjheel and Chef's Table Courtside, on October 26-27 and October 29-30, respectively, says a press release.
For this campaign, a uniquely designed A-shaped booth is placed at the locations with stunning graphics and visual integrations so that anyone who will visit the booth can create impressive contents with extravagant look and feel.
Visitors at the Awesome Booths will get the opportunity to compete in a dance-challenge, and the ones to successfully complete the challenge will enjoy the reward of a BDT 500 cashback coupon.
An additional online contest will also be available for those who visit the Awesome booth and upload that dance-challenge completion video on Facebook.
Dance-challenge video should be created at the booth and uploaded with hashtags "#AwesomeIsForEveryone" and "#AwesomeBooth". Best 3-contents have the chance to win exciting prizes like Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy Buds Plus and SmartTag. Each installation of the Awesome Booth has a Photobooth as well as a kiosk displaying the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G handsets for the visitors' hands on experience.


