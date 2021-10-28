Video
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Business

Walton Director gets JCI Young award

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Desk

Walton Director Tahmina Afrose Tanna (middle) receiving the JCI Bangladesh Young Entrepreneurs Award-2021 at Le Meridien Dhaka, hotel on Saturday (23 October, 2021) evening.

Tahmina Afrose Tanna, Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, has received the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh Young Entrepreneurs Awards-2021. Ms. Tanna was conferred with the prestigious award for her outstanding contribution towards Bangladesh and the global community.
JCI is a global organization of young active citizens aged 18-40 who are engaged and committed to create impact in their communities and invested in the future of the world. It has members in about 124 countries. Every year, JCI Bangladesh honors young entrepreneurs, business persons of different sectors. This year Walton director Tahmina Afrose Tanna is among others conferred with the awards.  
The award was handed over to Ms. Tanna at a function held at Le Meridien Dhaka, hotel late on Saturday. Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, the state minister for Disaster Management and Relief, virtually joined the function as chief guest. Member of the parliament Sagufta Yasmin Emily was present as guest of honor while National Commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts Safina Rahman and National President of JCI Bangladesh Niaz Morshed Elite were special guests.
Thanking JCI for awarding her, Tahmina Afrose Tanna said the award would inspire her to work more for the people and the nation. She informs that she is going to bring two new ventures within next year.
Tahmina Afrose Tanna was born on 17th February, 1994. After completing her graduation in Business Administration from Independent University of Bangladesh she joined Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited as a Director on 1 November 2015. She is a visionary dreamer for making peoples' lifestyle much easier in hectic schedule by introducing latest technology home appliances including washing machines.
Tahmina Afrose Tanna is a member of Bangladesh Refrigerator Manufacturers Association (BRMA) and Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BWCCI).
She is also the Managing Director of R B Group of Companies Limited and Walton Motor Industries Limited. Beside, Ms. Tanna is a Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, Walton Chemical Industries Limited, Walton Corporation Limited and Walcart Limited and a Partner at Walton Plaza.


