Thursday, 28 October, 2021, 6:47 AM
bKash honours auto driver Sajib's honesty

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Desk

A passenger left a bag with Tk 61 lakh cash in a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Chandpur. The auto-rickshaw driver Sajibset a rare example of honesty by returning the money to the owner. To recognize such an act of morality, country's leading MFS provider bKash has honoured Sajib.
A cheque of Tk 50,000 was handed over to Sajib at the Head Office of bKash in capital today (Wednesday). bKash took the initiative last year to recognize his honesty, but due to pandemic, could finally hand over the reward officially now.
Last year, a bKash agent withdrew an amount of Tk 61 lakh from a bank in Chandpur Sadar. Mistakenly the agent left the money in the auto- rickshawof Sajib. After getting the money, Sajib waited a while there and returned to home. Later, he shared the matter with his brother-in-law Abul Kashem.
The duo discussed the matter and called the Officer-in-Charge of Chandpur Model Thana immediately. With the help of police, the money was then handed over to the rightful owner. The honesty of Sajib also went viral in social media.
Sajib who lives in Puran Bazar area of Chandpur Sadar, said, "I am delighted to get this honor. I have a dream of doing something on my own. The reward will help me fulfill my dream".


