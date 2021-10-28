Video
National policy sought for growth of Gaming industry

Published : Thursday, 28 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Business Desk

The government should formulate a National Gaming Policy to guide the growing gaming industry in Bangladesh, game development experts opined.
Addressing in a webinar on Tuesday, policy analysts, lawyer, and gaming entrepreneurs have emphasized on promotion and support for the local gaming industry to tap the opportunities in global market.
ICT Division's Mobile App and Game Project consultant Imtiaz Hanif, technology and intellectual property lawyer Barrister Hamidul Mishbah, social media influencer SolaimanShukhon, ULKA Games Chief Executive Officer Zamil Rashid and Chairman of Battery Low Interactive Minhaz Fahmee spoke in the webinar moderated by Imran Fahad, Founder of Inspiring Bangladesh, stated in a news release on Tuesday.
ICT Division's Mobile App and Game project consultant Imtiaz Hanif said the government has taken a project worth of 2.85 billion taka for mobile apps and game development.
"We have set up 40 game development labs at university level. Over 16 thousand professionals got basic training of which 780 participants received advanced level course on game development," he added.
Ulka Games Chief Executive Officer Zamilur Rashid said that with proper care and patronage, many more gaming studios will contribute towards earning the foreign exchange and government revenue in the sector.
In addition, foreign investments in the game development industry should be encouraged to do business in Bangladesh by setting up local offices and game development centers through easing regulatory process and severe law enforcement agency constraints.
The leaders of the game developing sector also sought for a prudent national policy for the flourishing gaming industry in Bangladesh for ensuring compliance, gaming aggregation and monetization, collection of tax and hassle-free monitoring.
Founder of Bangladesh IP Forum Barrister Hamidul Mishbah said games are usually of two types, one is skilled based and another luck based.
"In the luck-based games, if the developers allow option to redeem or cash out the points earned, there is a chance of gambling, otherwise games that are skilled based and do not allow to redeem points are legal. Sofar I know, no gaming company registered in Bangladesh allow redeeming points earned," Barrister Mishbah said requesting the government to introduce a policy framework for boosting the gaming industry.
Mobile financial service provider Nagad Chief Public Affairs Officer Solaiman Shukhon called upon the government to emphasize on building the digital ecosystem and a change in mindset of the regulators that will help for better collaboration among the mobile financial sector and gaming industry to ensure growth.
"Bangladesh has a lot of young talents in the game development sector and they can make positing change to Bangladesh's economic growth if they get appropriate support from the government, otherwise we will experience brain drain. We should show a positive mindset to promote local talents in the game development sector to attract more foreign investment," he further added.
Battery Low Interactive Chairman Minhaz Fahmee also emphasized on promoting and protecting the game development companies and young talented lot of game developers in Bangladesh to maximize our chances for amplifying the game developing industry bigger in Bangladesh.


